It's Wednesday, Jan. 20. Expect a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 40s.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated in Washington under strict security protocols following the Capitol riots two weeks ago.
President Donald Trump is expected to leave Washington on Wednesday morning.
After a lengthy discussion, the Columbia City Council voted 5-2 against passing an ordinance to ban neck restraints at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The Columbia Police Department prohibits neck restraints through its use of force policy, except in situations that would warrant deadly force where officers have no other options.
Neck restraints came under national scrutiny in May after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Cities and states across the country have since banned the practice.
The city of Columbia will resume residential curbside collection on an every-other-week schedule.
The city is implementing other trash regulations on Feb. 1. Residents will need to put their trash in a designated city trash bag. Residents will receive 104 trash bags. Additional bags will come at a cost of $2 per bag.
Residents can redeem their vouchers at area grocery stores or attend a drive-thru pick-up event at Cosmo Park.
Students in grades PreK through fifth returned to in-person learning four days per week beginning Monday. It marked the first time students attended the renovated Locust Street Expressive Arts School.
Middle and high school students returned in-person on a hybrid schedule with half of the students attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students entered the new John Warner Middle School for the first time Monday.