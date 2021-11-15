When horses retire: Two farms in mid-Missouri offer care for the old and the injured

An Arabian horse named Spirit spent her youth competing in endurance rides that might cover 100 miles or more.
When Spirit grew too old for the sport, owner Marina Bredda spent considerable time searching for the right place for the horse to retire.
She then discovered Little Tree Farms, one of two retirement stables for horses in mid-Missouri where Spirit now grazes comfortably in her twilight years.
"She might be retired, but she's still my baby, and I want to make sure that she's well taken care of," Bredda said. "She certainly is."
Horse retirement farms are a concept that puts horse owners at ease and gives older or injured horses quality care in a restorative setting. In addition to Little Tree Farms in Wooldridge, the nearby Selby Farm also cares for retired horses.
When horses get older and can no longer maintain a normal routine, they may need more personalized care and around-the-clock attention. Or they may have suffered an injury, ended their breeding career or simply needed a humane way to have a happy retirement.
After Ferdinand, a champion Thoroughbred racehorse who won the 1986 Kentucky Derby, was sent to a slaughterhouse, breeders and other horse enthusiasts were outraged.
In 2006, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act to ban the slaughter of horses in the United States. The U.S. Senate never passed the bill, and it has never become law, but the mission to find humane alternatives for older horses remains.
Corey Lieberman and Alison LaCarrubba have been taking care of older horses at Little Tree Farms since 1997. The 1,300-acre farm is currently home to 156 retired horses.
They are arranged in herds, based on similarities in dietary needs and level of care and observation needed. Since each horse has a different set of needs, each one is monitored for changes in weight and behavior.
A horse can be moved from herd to herd depending on changes and habits. If a horse loses too much weight — or puts on too much — for example, it is moved to the most suitable herd on the farm to suit its particular needs.
A horse typically needs the most care and attention when it approaches 30 years of age, Lieberman said.
"Eventually that 30-year-old gravitates toward an 'old timer herd' where they get fed twice a day," he said. "They move slower, that herd moves slower and we can see them a little bit better."
The old timer herd at Little Tree Farms is kept near the house where Lieberman and LaCarrubba can keep a close eye on the health of each horse.
On a typical fall day, Lieberman and his son, along with their farmhands, will make their rounds to check on the horses. That can take three to four hours.
In the winter, even more time is needed to feed the horses hay and take extra care during cold weather. Lieberman has already stocked at least 375 tons of hay collected over the year for the herds.
"Most of it comes in the spring, and then we'll finish it up now in the fall and try and get to that that number," he said.
Just down the road, Doug Selby owns a retirement farm with 13 horses. Selby Farms operates on a smaller scale, but the quality of care is equally important, he said. Each horse is monitored for weight and overall health.
Specific health checkups include hoof checks and deworming. Trimming hooves can help the horses keep their mobility and prevent ailments such as abscesses. Selby keeps on top of both of these tasks and does the deworming quarterly.
The hands at Selby Farm also start the morning feeding early and take time to check each horse. Personalized care is given if any problems arise.
At Selby Farm, 40 of the 72 acres are in use for grazing. Like Little Tree Farms, rotating horses among the fields helps keep the soil healthy and is the "most efficient" way to do so, Selby said.
Each field gets about a month of grazing before the horses are moved. Additionally, the horses can be stalled, as "a reward for long service" to their owners, Selby said.
Owners often visit their horses after they have "retired." Selby said one horse and its owner have frequent FaceTime calls.
Between the horse, the horse's owner and the owner of the farm, communication and trust are key, Selby said.
"That relationship is so important," he said.