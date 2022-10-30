When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath

Drew Alexander, left, and Heaven Maggard dig through the ashes to find their friends’, Cody and Kelsey Knox, wedding rings Wednesday in Wooldridge. Cody Knox said the rings are the one thing he wanted.
Greg Bates nails a board to the front window of Wooldridge Baptist Church on Oct. 23. The day after the fire, community members came together to board up the church while waiting for assessment of the damage.
From left, Kim Wiemholt, Kami Hodges, 3, and Deanna Hodges walk toward the train tracks while observing the aftermath of the fire on Monday in Wooldridge. Kim and Deanna, who are sisters, said they spent a lot of their childhood coming to the village to buy candy and sodas.
Governor Mike Parson talks with Fire Chief David Gehm while surveying the damage Wednesday in Wooldridge. “It’s heartbreaking, you know, you see all these things, peoples lives were all in there,” Parson said in his statement in front of the Wooldridge Baptist Church.
Heaven Maggard searches for weddings rings where Cody and Kelsey Knox’s dresser once stood Wednesday in Wooldridge. Drew Alexander and Heaven Maggard recovered Kelsey Knox’s class ring, wedding ring — a family heirloom — and another unknown ring.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, left, and Wooldridge resident Jesse Bowers survey the damaged interior of the Wooldridge Baptist Church on Wednesday. Hartzler remarked how encouraging and harrowing it was to “hear the stories of individuals who fought the fire and saved the church here.”
Ron Fain, left, and Brant Sims use a thermal fogger Thursday at Wooldridge Baptist Church. Fain and Sims, workers for SERVPRO, were hired to treat the inside of the church using dehumidifiers and a thermal fogger to reduce the strong smoke smell left from the Oct. 22 fire.
Residents of Wooldridge and first responders listen to Governor Mike Parson speak on Wednesday in Wooldridge. Parson saw the wildfire damages, commended first responders and gave his condolences to those who lost their homes.
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching.
The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler visited on Wednesday to examine the wreckage and promised support for the recovery effort. Part of their search was to determine whether the fire caused enough devastation to merit a federal disaster declaration.
Wooldridge residents have found plenty of damage: The town’s streets are now scattered with burnt car frames and 23 ruined structures.
The fire’s 4,000-acre path of destruction extends past the railroad tracks marking the village’s edge. It stretches east into Big Muddy Wildlife Refuge, too.
There were some positives. Firefighters’ efforts to protect Wooldridge’s post office were successful, and repair efforts have already begun inside the sanctuary of Wooldridge Baptist Church.
But the week after the fire is only the beginning for Wooldridge. As officials investigate and evaluate the blaze’s impact, residents look through ashen ruins toward insurance and their community for what’s next — whatever they can find.
