Health care workers and students kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Thursday evening to make a statement that white coats are for black lives.
“As a physician who gives lives and tries to save lives, I had no idea how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds was,” said Kristin Sohl, who helped organize the event. “I am profoundly sad to have experienced that amount of time where a person would feel that they can’t breathe and no one was helping them.”
Thursday’s event, held near the volleyball courts by Stankowski Field on MU’s campus, was based on efforts of White Coats 4 Blacks Lives, which was founded by medical students in 2014 in response to racial disparities and inequalities in health care.
At 5:26 p.m., participants began kneeling, sitting or standing in their white coats and scrubs in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Some participated via Zoom, listening to speakers, including physicians Venkata Gupta, Nabila Khaleel and Nathan Beckett. Several medical students also spoke.
“Kneeling on someone’s throat while he cries out ‘I can’t breathe is a public health crisis,” Gupta said. “This is not a political statement. This is an event to recognize the racism. This is to show our desire to end racial discrimination in medical care.”
Participants wore masks. Some of them held signs that read: “Black Lives Matter,” “White Coats 4 Black Lives” and “Racism is a Public Health Crisis.”
“We want to stand up for black people, just to help and uplift them, and just showing we care what’s going on around this,” said Denicia Dwarica, an assistant professor at MU’s School of Medicine, who brought her son to the event. “Especially it’s important because I have a son, and I want to show him that what we do today can make a better future for him tomorrow.”
Ann Herbert said there is a “need to stand up and advocate for an entire population in our community.”
“Because black lives matter and there is a disparity in the way they are treated,” Herbert said. “As health care professionals. I don’t think that anyone can watch the video of what happened to George Floyd and not feel a sense of urgency, and feel the need to go through the screen and resuscitate.”
Protests over Floyd’s death also continued Thursday night in downtown Columbia. Organized by the newly formed People’s Defense, protesters marched downtown, passed through Douglass Park en route to the intersection of Rangeline and Providence Road, eventually circling back toward the Columbia Police Department headquarters.
Police detained a man who straddled the left lane of Providence Road, which police told marchers must remain clear to allow for cars traveling northbound. Officers in a police truck behind protesters warned through the vehicle’s intercom that “if you stay on the left side of the lane where cars are coming, you are going to be arrested.”
The police department has recently taken a cooperative stance, blocking off intersections and providing units to protect protesters during their demonstrations. Officers told the Missourian at the scene that they could not comment, but would release a statement.
Missourian staff writers Adam Jackson and Marco Postigo Storel contributed to this report.