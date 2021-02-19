Cameron White pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the October 2019 shooting death of 13-year-old Dajion Harris and faces 10 years in prison.
White, 20, had been charged with felony second-degree murder and armed criminal action but agreed to the plea deal. He told police investigating the shooting that he and Dajion had been playing with guns when the shooting happened. He also said he was "high" at the time.
Christopher Gilstrap of the Columbia Police Department wrote in an Oct. 20, 2019, probable cause statement that White told the responding officer “something similar to, ‘Take me to prison. I’m never going to see my family again.’”
Gilstrap's statement to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said he believed White had committed the crime of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Shelton, however, originally charged him with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Shelton said in court Friday that he believed involuntary manslaughter was the maximum crime he could prove without a reasonable doubt in a jury trial.
Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs sentenced White to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, the maximum allowed, and three years for armed criminal action. The sentences will be served concurrently.
Defense Attorney Thomas Daniel Peterson represented White during the hearing. He said he believed the plea was in White's best interest.
Priscilla Booth, Dajion's paternal grandmother, spoke during the hearing.
“Truly, what has happened to him has been a true tragedy. We’ll never be able to see this child again,” Booth said.
She and other family members said 10 years in prison is not enough.
“Cameron White, if he gets out, his mother is going to be able to see him," Booth said. "He’s going to be able to go on with his life, get married, have children, which was all taken from Dajion."