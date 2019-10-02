Columbia Fire Chief Randy White has seen a lot during his two decades with the Fire Department. He said that, while not much has changed, there are a few developments he never could have imagined.
“When I first came on, we didn’t have to worry so much about terrorism,” White said. “And then 9/11 happened, and that was the focus for a long time. How do we respond to terrorism events? How do we do hazardous materials better? Those things all became worries. We never had to worry about weapons of mass destruction, but that hit the Fire Department, and that was a big change.”
He also said that medical responses and active shooter situations have been a higher priority as they have become bigger threats.
“It’s no longer just ‘fight fires,’” he said.
White has had a front-row seat to witness all these changes over the past 21 years, but all that will come to end when he retires Friday.
White is proud of what he accomplished as chief.
“I think we’ve made strides in the Fire Department,” White said. “Over the course of my career, I’ve always tried to move the ball forward and be one step ahead of things and try to be progressive in the Fire Department no matter which rank I was at.”
Those strides have not gone unnoticed.
“In every sense of the word, he embodies everything we expect of our firefighters and of our leaders,” said Mayor Brian Treece at the Sept. 16 meeting of the Columbia City Council, where White received a formal resolution of appreciation.
He has also gained the respect of his firefighters.
“The guy loved the job,” said Lt. Michael Holz, who works at Fire Station 2 on Worley Street. “He loved his community. He stayed rooted in it. He cared about doing what was right for the citizens.”
Holz said White has always been approachable.
“A lot of supervisors and bosses come in and say they have an open-door policy,” he said. “He truly had an open-door policy.”
Holz has known White for about 22 years. He joined the department about a year after White did. Before that, they played softball together.
“I think he was a good leader because he stayed true to who he was,” Holz said. “When he became fire chief, he stayed the same Randy White that I played softball with.”
White joined the Fire Department on Oct. 26, 1998, as a firefighter I. He worked his way through the ranks of firefighter II, engineer, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief, and he became the top guy on Feb. 1, 2015.
“When you join the department as a firefighter, you work with crews and stuff all the way through your career, and you move up the ladder and end up in the chief’s position,” White said. “There’s just a lot of stories and a lot of experiences that go with that.”
White believes this made him a better fire chief.
“Just knowing how everything works and knowing why we do what we do makes you a better leader of people,” he said. Still, he added, it was “humbling and somewhat scary” to take over when his predecessor, Charlies Witt, retired.
White said growth is the biggest challenge for the department.
“We are a growing city,” White said. “And the department needs to grow with the city, and we’ve been a little bit stagnant. We’re behind in doing that.”
White said the City Council’s recent approval of two new fire stations is a step in the right direction, but the city still needs to hire enough people to staff them.
A lot of this work will fall to White’s successor.
“The words I would give to the new chief coming in is that we have a very solid base of personnel here,” he said. “And I would ask them to rely on that base of good quality people. They will make his or her job tremendously easier. It’s easy to run a department when you fill it with good people.”
One of the department’s biggest accomplishments under White is being certified as an “accredited agency” earlier this year by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. It’s a recognition fewer than 1% of fire departments nationwide have.
“For us, it’s quite the accomplishment, and I think it’s something that the community can be proud of,” White said.
White said he will always cherish his time with the Fire Department.
“When you’re on the trucks and stuff like that, you’re with a family 24 hours a day. And the family of the fire service is large. It doesn’t matter where I go or who I’m around, if I’m around any other firefighters, it’s all part of a family.”
Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler will become interim chief when White leaves.
“I had the honor and privilege to be the fire chief, one of a line of fire chiefs. And there will be fire chiefs after me,” White said. “But the important thing is the support that we’ve gotten from the community, and I appreciate that and I want them to know.”