A plan for developing Whitegate Park in northeast Columbia will be the subject of a public hearing and vote at Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council.

The Parks and Recreation Commission passed the plans for the park after a March 16 hearing, according to a recent City Council memo. Proposed features at the park include a new playground, shelter, basketball court, handball court, youth activity court, open playfield, sidewalks, lighting and trees.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you