A plan for developing Whitegate Park in northeast Columbia will be the subject of a public hearing and vote at Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The Parks and Recreation Commission passed the plans for the park after a March 16 hearing, according to a recent City Council memo. Proposed features at the park include a new playground, shelter, basketball court, handball court, youth activity court, open playfield, sidewalks, lighting and trees.
Residents have already voiced their approval of the park plans through BeHeardComo.gov and forms sent out by Parks and Recreation. The city also held an interested parties meeting in November.
"We really need handball courts in in Columbia," a representative of in2Action said in the BeHeardComo report. "With (the Reentry Opportunity Center) and in2Action located so close, handball courts would be greatly utilized while at the same time providing prosocial recreational opportunities."
in2Action is a faith-based organization that helps inmates permentatly transfer from prison back to the community.
If the handball court remains in the plan, it would be the first in the city's park system.
On the public comment form sent out by Parks and Recreation, there was some demand for additional handball courts; one resident asked for four. Others said they'd like to see more flowerbeds and dog fences.
In January 2018, the City Council approved of the purchase of the 2.24-acre property at Towne and Whitegate drives from the Columbia Insurance Group for $250,000, far less than the property was worth. The city had planned to buy the land as far back as 2013.
The total budget for the park's development is $400,000. Half that will come from the city's park sales tax and the other half from a $200,000 donation from the JBS Hometown Strong initiative and Swift Prepared Foods, which will be used to build the additional equipment and courts at Whitegate.
Park staff will also help construct the handball and basketball courts. The basketball court will include three regulation basketball goals, two player benches and a painted court surface. The JBS Hometown Strong donation will pay for LED lighting at the curt which will work as late as 11 p.m. each day.
There will also be an additional youth activity court with two to three basketball goals, an A-Z letter painting and 1-9 number painting on its surface for game playing.
Contractors will be hired to install additional playground equipment for 2- to 5-year-olds. There also will be a climbing feature and a playground for 5- to 12-year-olds. Park staff will spread wood fiber mulch throughout the playground.
In the center of the park, a 24-by-24-foot shelter will be built. It will have four picnic tables, electricity and water fountains, and it will be available to reserve for special events.
The city plans to start construction this summer, and the work should be done by spring 2025.