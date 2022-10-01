As we are in the midst of 10-year anniversary of Missouri football in the SEC, Georgia fans return to stoke the rivalry.
Missouri hosted Georgia in 2012 for the Tigers' very first SEC game. That contest, also MU's first against the Bulldogs, resulted in a 41-20 loss for Missouri. Georgia has a 10-1 record against the Tigers, with an eight-game win streak. This season, after winning a national championship last season, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is again the No. 1 team in the country. And its fans have traveled far and wide to watch this SEC showdown.
Georgia alums Craig and Anne Austin drove 12 hours Thursday from Suwanee, Georgia, for the game. This is their second time in Columbia for a Missouri-Georgia matchup.
“Well, the thing we like about it is, it's like other college towns," Craig Austin said. "And it's small, and it's got a hometown feel."
Similarly to the Austins, Georgia college sweethearts Rick and Deb Leeson said they thoroughly enjoy downtown Columbia.
"The food is terrific," Rick Leeson said. "A town connected to campus is powerful."
The Austins noted Columbia has a lot of similarities to Athens, so much so that Georgia alumni have kids that go to MU. Former Georgia student Paul Carling spoke about his family’s ties to the town. He said his son, an MU student, loves both schools.
"He’s happy to be here (in Columbia), and he also supports Georgia.”
Despite the family rivalries that may transpire, Carling called the SEC is "one big happy family.”
Craig Austin said he's more than satisfied with the Bulldogs’ record this season and is confident they will come out on top. While other fans feel similarly, Carling along with the Leesons said Missouri deserves to be in the SEC.
“I think they’re certainly big enough and their program is big enough and they have the draw," Carling said. "They could have the talent with a little bit of work."
Georgia alumnus and active tailgater Joel Turry embraces the SEC culture whether his team is home or away.
“He’s the first one there and the last one to leave,” Carling said. “He’s the organizer. He’s like the glue at the tailgate ... . He keeps everything running," Carling said.
According to Turry, tailgating is an important part of the college experience for both Missouri and Georgia fans, connecting the SEC community.
“The tailgating is a huge tradition; it’s a big part of the game,” Turry said.
In any sport, respect is an important aspect of a fanbase, Rick Leeson said. He acknowledged the respect between the Tigers and Bulldogs.
“Four years ago, we came up here with the expectations of seeing a great campus and a great team, and the game was unbelievable,” Leeson said. “You guys hung with us till the last play of the game. We truly enjoyed that experience, so we had to come back.”