The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the 2023 Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who won against the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Tickets for this year's Super Bowl start around $5,000. StubHub had tickets for $4,815 available as of 2 p.m. Monday, while Ticketmaster offered seats starting around $5,800 and going up to nearly $19,700.

