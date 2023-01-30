The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the 2023 Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who won against the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.
Tickets for this year's Super Bowl start around $5,000. StubHub had tickets for $4,815 available as of 2 p.m. Monday, while Ticketmaster offered seats starting around $5,800 and going up to nearly $19,700.
Tickets have been increasing in price over the years because of supply and demand. Prices are determined each year by the teams playing, the location of the game and the capacity of the hosting stadium, according to a 2022 article from Forbes.
Here are some common questions and answers about the 2023 Super Bowl.
Do season tickets include the Super Bowl?
Season ticket holders do not automatically get access to Super Bowl tickets. However, some teams — such as the Eagles in 2018 — offered a lottery for those with season tickets.
Where is the Super Bowl this year?
The 2023 Super Bowl will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This year will be the third Super Bowl held at the home stadium for the Arizona Cardinals, according to its website.
Who is performing at the halftime show?
Rihanna is the headliner for this year's halftime show. Her last album was 2016's "ANTI," although she released two songs in 2022 for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Who is singing the national anthem?
Country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. During the pre-show, singer-songwriter Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful" and Sheryl Lee Ralph from the sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
What time is the Super Bowl? How to watch at home
Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 12. The game will be broadcast on FOX (KQFX in Columbia).
For those who wish to watch online, the game can be streamed on fuboTV, Peacock Premium, SlingTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream.
Fans can also tune in to the game through ESPN Radio, NFL Game Pass, SiriusXM and on the FOX Sports and NFL apps.
Where to get Super Bowl jerseys and other gear
Super Bowl gear can be purchased at local stores such as:
• Rally House, 808 E. Broadway
• Dick's Sporting Goods, 227 N. Stadium Blvd.
• Academy Sports + Outdoors, 2651 Trimble Road
Team history
Kansas City's last Super Bowl appearance was in 2021, when it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls, the most recent of which was in 2020 against the San Fransisco 49ers.
Philadelphia's last Super Bowl appearance was in 2018, when it won against the New England Patriots. This was the Eagles’ first and only Super Bowl victory.