The tried and true, plus the new, will jam at the 2022 Roots N Blues Festival.
Alternative rock band Wilco will kick off the three-day weekend, with Academy Award winner Jon Batiste and R&B/funk/soul icon Chaka Khan performing on Day 2, and indie-pop group Bleachers closing out the festival, according to a news release from the organization.
Additional details included in the release:
The festival will take place Oct. 7-9 at Stephens Lake Park. Passes and single-day tickets went on sale at noon Friday on the Roots N Blues Festival website.
One major change from last year's festival is the absence of a VIP package for purchase.
Instead, festivalgoers have the option to make a $200 donation to Friends of the Festival. The nonprofit was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help in sustaining Roots N Blues. With the donation comes access to lounges and front-row viewing at both stages.
Music fans will be able to choose from 24 locally and nationally renowned artists during the festival weekend.
"This is the most exciting, eclectic lineup yet," Shay Jasper, co-owner of the festival, said in the release. "There will be something for everyone at Roots N Blues."
Living legend Khan will take the stage Oct. 8 with hits like "Ain't Nobody" and "Through the Fire." Her career has spanned more than five decades.
Up-and-coming acts will also be given a spotlight, including R&B singer Cautious Clay (performing Oct. 8) and country singer Brittney Spencer (performing Oct. 9).
"We're continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American roots music — moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is," Jasper said.
The new ownership team offered a female-only lineup of performers last fall, which they credit with attracting a younger audience, with women being a majority of the 7,000 attendees for the first time, according to the release.
Here is the full list of musicians performing over the festival weekend. Specific dates and times of all performances are not yet available:
- Wilco.
- Jon Batiste.
- Chaka Khan.
- Bleachers.
- Tanya Tucker.
- Old Crow Medicine Show.
- Hippo Campus.
- Larkin Poe.
- Tank and the Bangas.
- Houndmouth.
- Cautious Clay.
- Jackie Venson.
- Steeldrivers.
- Jaime Wyatt.
- The Dip.
- Brittney Spencer.
- Liz Cooper.
- Kassi Ashton.
- The Heavy Heavy.
- The Kay Brothers.
- Sifa.
- J.ARTiz & the MO’ Soul Collective.
- Meredith Shaw.
- Jen Norman.