After protesting all day, Wildcat Materials employees closed out their first work week of strikes with a rally on Friday.

The workers, along with at least 50 supporters, rallied outside the Daniel Boone City Building. They have been protesting for higher wages, more comprehensive insurance and better overtime scheduling.

