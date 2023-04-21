After protesting all day, Wildcat Materials employees closed out their first work week of strikes with a rally on Friday.
The workers, along with at least 50 supporters, rallied outside the Daniel Boone City Building. They have been protesting for higher wages, more comprehensive insurance and better overtime scheduling.
The three employees of Wildcat Materials went on strike starting early Monday morning in front of the company's office. They have been accompanied by members of the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955, who joined them in the rally.
They plan to continue striking until bargaining ends in an agreement that is fair for employees, said Andrew Hutchinson, LiUNA Local 955 representative.
Hutchinson said the employees and management have been bargaining since December 2021.
"We really define our employees as 'family' and truly care about the health and welfare of everyone who works for us," the Wildcat Materials website says.
Hutchinson said the company's actions don't reflect that.
Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., which owns Wildcat Materials, posted a job opening on Indeed that states that "this position is to permanently replace a worker that is engaged in a strike."
"We hope management will refocus their energy on bargaining in good faith rather than busting our union so we can get back to work," Hutchinson said. "We’re willing to strike for as long as it takes."
Walter Langdon, yard worker for Wildcat Materials, spoke at the rally. Langdon has worked at the company for about two years and was shocked that the company posted their jobs as open online.
"It was infuriating to hear about at first," Langdon said. "I'm always willing to negotiate with them, but that soured my mood."
Wendy Rigby, president of Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, spoke at the rally in solidarity with the striking Wildcat Materials employees. She said the library's union is experiencing similar issues with bargaining as the striking employees, so they are standing with them.
"I think we all need to do better as a community to stand up and support each other," Rigby said.
Rigby added that the job posting by Wildcat Materials management is concerning because it demonstrates that they have no intention to bargain in good faith.
Carey Phelps, vice president of investor relations at Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., said in a statement sent to the Missourian that the company has been in contract negotiations with LIUNA Local 955 for over a year and have met for negotiations about a dozen times.
Phelps said the company provided a competitive proposal with substantial increases for employees in March, but it was not accepted and no counter-proposals were provided by the union.
"While we are disappointed in their decision, we respect their rights," Phelps said in the statement. "In the meantime, we are taking measures to continue to provide products and services to our customers."
Hutchinson said the wage increases proposed by Wildcat Materials brought employees "nowhere near" their competitors.
Columbia City Council member Andrea Waner said she is a strong union supporter. She visited the striking employees Wednesday, posting on her Twitter account shortly after.
"I'm incredibly disappointed," Waner said at Friday's rally. "Unions are the backbones of American workforce. The more that we put the power back into the workers' hands, the better off that we all are."
Wildcat Materials employees plan to meet with company representatives for negotiations on Wednesday. This will be the first time they meet in person after negotiating for a year and a half, Hutchinson said.