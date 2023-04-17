Bundled in jackets with neon orange-and-yellow vests and holding picket signs, the three employees of Wildcat Materials went on strike Monday morning in front of the company's office on Trade Center Drive, along with nine members of the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955 members.

The Wildcat Materials employees are in charge of loading and delivering construction materials to multiple construction sites, including MU Health Care's Women's and Children's Hospital. They plan to strike until bargaining ends in an agreement that is fair for employees, said Andrew Hutchinson, LiUNA Local 955 representative.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work.  Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies

Recommended for you