Bundled in jackets with neon orange-and-yellow vests and holding picket signs, the three employees of Wildcat Materials went on strike Monday morning in front of the company's office on Trade Center Drive, along with nine members of the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955 members.
The Wildcat Materials employees are in charge of loading and delivering construction materials to multiple construction sites, including MU Health Care's Women's and Children's Hospital. They plan to strike until bargaining ends in an agreement that is fair for employees, said Andrew Hutchinson, LiUNA Local 955 representative.
It's possible the company will outsource workers to continue supplying materials to the hospital, or another company may be hired to do so, Hutchinson said, adding that the hospital on Monday refused a shipment of materials from Wildcat management. He suspects MU is supporting the strikers.
Wildcat Materials has three other yards in Missouri, in Springfield, Joplin and Linn Creek.
"We really define our employees as 'family' and truly care about the health and welfare of everyone who works for us," the Wildcat Materials website says.
"They are the backbone of our success as a company," the website continues.
Employees have been trying to negotiate with management since December 2021 and "have had enough," according to a news release by LiUNA Local 955.
Hutchinson said Wildcat Materials management has not been bargaining in good faith.
A Wildcat Materials representative said Monday morning that the company could not comment.
Missouri Jobs with Justice stands with the striking employees. In a letter to Wildcat Materials, the coalition said community members across the state will stand with the workers.
"We believe that you can, and should, do better to support your workers and their community," Missouri Jobs with Justice said in the letter.
Walter Langdon has worked for Wildcat Materials for a little over two years. He works in the yard, which means he preps, loads and unloads trucks, and he serves as a warehouse operator.
Langdon said a healthy staff would consist of six employees working in the warehouse or as deliverers, whereas Wildcat Materials only has three. He believes a majority of employees left the company due to bad experiences with management or the poor working conditions.
Because of their low staffing, Langdon said employees are picking up slack while their pay is not reflecting the increase in work they have to do.
A few years ago, Wildcat Materials covered all insurance expenses besides co-pays, Langdon said. Currently, employees split all medical bills 50/50 with the company, now having to pay up to $200 per week for a family premium plan, he said.
Employees also are protesting Wildcat Materials' overtime policy. It states that overtime is paid once a worker puts in more than 40 hours in a week.
Langdon said management works around this by scheduling employees long, sometimes 14-hour shifts one day, then not scheduling them for periods of time. He said the employees want to mandate overtime pay after eight-hour work days to avoid this.
Because of their odd hours, it’s not uncommon for employees to have 100-hour pay periods over the span of two weeks, Langdon said.
Hutchinson said management has offered raises of 3% for all employees and an additional 4% for warehouse workers. Langdon said employees will not settle for this and expect better raises, more comprehensive insurance and an increase in benefits.
"We're not trying to be millionaires; we're asking to be even with our competitors," Langdon said. "I hope they come back to the table and are more open-minded with us."
Casey Garrett, Wildcat Materials driver and operator, has been working for the company for almost 17 years. He said inconsistent hours have affected his wife and two kids, ages 20 and 15.
“I’ve missed out on a lot of my kids' activities because of the hours worked,” Garrett said.
Jason Hurt, the third of the Wildcat Materials employees, said the job also affects his time with his wife and four children, ages 15, 11, 3 and 1. He said the inconsistent hours causes him to miss baseball games, parent-teacher conferences and other school functions.
Hurt said negotiations have been over Zoom. Garrett said he believes this is because it's harder to say no face-to-face.
Langdon said he makes $17.94 hourly. Garrett and Hurt said they each make roughly $24.60 an hour.
"The company has been good to the workers before; they've just lost touch," Langdon said. "We're asking them to treat us like how they used to."
Hutchinson said if Wildcat Materials doesn't "stop dragging their feet" and reach an agreement with their workers by Friday, employees will hold a rally for their cause with community members and other allied groups.