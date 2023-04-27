After protesting for a week and a half, Wildcat Materials employees began working again Thursday.
Their return to the company follows negotiations Wednesday between the company and the union members who were on strike.
Before the strike, Wildcat Materials offered its employees wage increases of 3% each year from 2023 to 2025. On Wednesday, the parties agreed on a 10% raise this year, followed by additional 3% raises in 2024 and 2025, according to a Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955 news release.
LiUNA Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson said the striking Wildcat Materials employees were seeking wage increases, more comprehensive insurance and better overtime scheduling. He said only wage increases were offered in the final agreement.
"You can't get everything you want, but moving from a three to 10% wage increase is pretty drastic," Hutchinson said. "It's a testament that shows when community members and others stand together, we can win."
LiUNA Local 955 business manager David Riney agreed.
“This win firmly demonstrates that Columbia is a union town," Riney said. "Every worker, no matter their trade or occupation, can win a union contract if they organize with their peers and community to demand dignity on the job and fair wages for their work.”
One of the groups that supported the Wildcat Materials employees was Mid-Missouri Jobs with Justice. The group sent more than five dozen emails to Wildcat and its parent corporation, Gypsum Materials and Supplies. It also delivered letters of support for the striking employees to offices in Columbia, St. Louis and Springfield, according to the news release.
"We are proud to see our collective efforts pay off and Wildcat Management Inc. bosses finally negotiated in good faith," said Mid-Missouri Jobs with Justice organizer Drew Amidei. "When we come together, we win.”
