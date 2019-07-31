Rick Robertson was tickled when he came home from work July 21 to find a sign from the Columbia Garden Club declaring his yard to be the Yard of the Month.
Over the past several years, Robertson has slowly transformed his yard into a haven for native plants and wildflowers, including blazing stars, Indian pink, butterfly weed, common milkweed and purple coneflowers that line the sidewalk at 124 Meadow Lane in west-central Columbia.
Five days after the garden club recognized his efforts, however, he received a notice of violation from the city’s Office of Neighborhood Services. It said some of his flowers are a public nuisance because they create a road hazard that blocks the view of oncoming traffic on Ash Street.
The notice ordered him to trim back or remove some of his plantings to address the problem.
”I went from poster boy for the garden club to Public Enemy No. 1,” Robertson said.
Robertson, co-owner of Booches, said he started creating the garden in 2012, when Columbia was suffering from a severe drought. Having watched a lot of plants die that year, he studied Missouri plants and decided to abandon exotics and grow native plants only.
“As the years went by, my neighbors began encouraging me, as well as people walking by or even driving by,” Robertson said. “They all would stop and appreciate the beauty of the flowers or the chance to see so many bees and butterflies on their daily walk.”
The transformation was gradual.
“I didn’t do it all at once; I would do like this over here one year, and then this another year, one over there,” Robertson said, pointing to various places in the garden. “They handle the drought quite well.”
Although drought was his initial reason for starting the garden, he now appreciates the fact that it attracts monarch butterflies, whose population has been diminishing in recent years.
“All of a sudden, I’m getting monarch butterflies and tons of bees, which is to me even more important,” he said. “It has become a monarch butterfly sanctuary.”
Robertson has a few pictures, not only of monarchs but also of a tiger swallowtail butterfly.
“They are quite attractive,” he said.
Robertson described his feeling when he got the notice from the city as “deep sadness.”
“Are you kidding me? I got the yard of month,” he said, adding he doesn’t believe his flowers are blocking drivers’ views.
He doesn’t want to cut them back. He’s been waiting since last winter to see them in full bloom.
“You may have to take me away in handcuffs,” he said with a laugh. ... “I’m just like, ‘All right. Fine me. Put me in jail.’”
The Office of Neighborhood Services cited Robertson under Columbia’s landscape management code, which was amended this spring. It focuses more on landscape management than the types of vegetation a person can plant. Although it permits more kinds of plants, the intention is to restrict those that threaten public safety.
The code prohibits turf grass and turf weeds from exceeding 12 inches tall, as well as plantings that create safety issues for motorists.
Neighborhood Services Manager Leigh Kottwitz is familiar with the case and agrees Robertson’s yard is beautiful.
“The garden of the month, he was recognized for that, and all that’s great,” she said. “It is just that he is creating a visual obstruction for traffic that’s headed down the street.”
Kottwitz showed the Missourian a picture of her sitting in the driver’s seat of her car and said Robertson’s plants along the sidewalk interfered with her vision.
“My car, it’s a sedan. It’s just an average car. I am all the way up to the end of the street. The problem definitely is between the sidewalk and the street.”
Kottwitz said city traffic engineers will meet with Robertson and provide some guidance. The city wants to solve this problem in a way that doesn’t spoil his garden’s beauty.
“We don’t want him to do more than what he has to do, but he needs to do something to resolve this issue.”
