The east entrance to Wilkes Boulevard at the intersection of College Avenue (Route 763) will be closed to traffic for one week beginning Monday.
The closure is needed as part of the ongoing Route 763/College Avenue sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project in Columbia, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The closure will allow contractors working for the MoDOT to perform sidewalk improvement work that will bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Crews will close the entrance to the roadway on Monday morning and plan to re-open it Dec. 16. All properties along Wilkes Boulevard will still be accessible to traffic through other routes.
Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.