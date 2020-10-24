The Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association finally will be reimbursed for work it did to repair a scour hole in the Missouri River bottoms after flooding in 2019.
After months of deliberation, the Boone County Commission approved a $26,000 reimbursement to the landowners, who rushed to fix a 21-foot deep scour hole near the Rippeto Road bridge over Bonne Femme Creek last year. Members felt the repair was necessary to keep the bridge from collapsing.
They also realigned a levee to county road specifications and restored a section of Harold Cunningham Road that was washed away in the flood.
Stephen Diederich, president of the landowners association, said the commission's vote is progress.
"I don’t think it should’ve taken so much time, but I’m glad it’s finally getting worked out," he said.
When the association gave the commission an invoice in mid-2019, they were told they would not be reimbursed because any work costing more than $6,000 had to be bid through the county's purchasing process.
After the association rebuilt the levee, the county said that without easements it would be unable to restore a gravel road on top of it, because the levee is on private property. The levee association has declined to grant the easements, however, both because of the reimbursement rift and because members felt the easements were too restrictive.
"I’m still in a bit of a quandary because the landowner who said they’d sign the easement if they got paid for the work at the bridge now wants reimbursement commitments for all of our work," Diederich said.
When the commission approved the $26,000 reimbursement on Thursday, it concluded the work the association did to repair the scour hole was a necessary response to the flooding, warranting a reimbursement from the county with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The original scour hole repair was invoiced at $37,973, which was reimbursed by FEMA at 75% of the initial cost.
Boone County Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry said the commission will reimburse the landowners association for the full cost of the repair with a supplemental $9,000 payment from the county's road and bridge fund.
Diederich said that while the rift isn't over, he believes easements for the roadwork will more than likely be signed soon.
"I think they did the county a big favor in trying to get that road reopened before the river rose again," Parry said. "I’m disappointed it took so long to get it done, but we finally got it done, and it was like parting the Red Sea.”