The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Saturday morning for Columbia and surrounding counties.
The wind advisory is in effect for Boone County until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The NWS expects wind gusts up to 45 mph throughout central and northeast Missouri. Caution is advised to drivers, especially high profile vehicles, as strong winds can make driving difficult.
Other Missouri counties under the wind advisory include:
- Knox
- Lewis
- Shelby
- Marion
- Monroe
- Ralls
- Audrain
- Moniteau
- Cole
- Osage
- Callaway
These counties include the areas of Jefferson City, Hannibal, Fulton and Mexico.
There are chances of thunderstorms Saturday evening and expected showers until Monday morning.