Columbia, along with most of Missouri and parts of Kansas and Illinois, is under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
Alex Elmore, forecaster for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said the weekend will start out with rain or a rain/snow mix in the evening that will switch over to snow around midnight to 3 a.m.
Elmore said the snow will continue until early afternoon Saturday, with an expectation of around three to five inches of snow accumulated.
The snow will be wet and heavy, Elmore said, and will likely compact well, making for good snowballs.
KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said he thinks roads are going to be messy Saturday, with snow covering roadways, along with gusty winds and snow fall resulting in low visibility.
"It might be a good idea to wait. I can't tell people what to do, but I know that if I had an option, I'd probably wait to travel," Beckwith said.
If people do have to drive, Beckwith said to check road conditions, drive slow and leave space between the car in front of you. Students planning on heading back to the Columbia area should pay attention to forecasts and drive safe.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather will be continually updating on the storm at komu.com.
City of Columbia plow crews plan to treat first and second priority roads for potential slickness starting 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
If two or more inches of snow accumulated this weekend, parking on priority roads would be prohibited with a fine of $100, along with towing and storage charges.
John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said if people were able, they may want to move their car off streets before bed, just in case.
"Our drivers definitely appreciate when residents refrain from parking on the road, even during snow events of less than two inches because it gives them the space needed to do their work," Ogan said.
Priority roads are marked with signs, and Columbia Public Works will also update the street and snow route priority viewer, which shows the status of Columbia roads. You can also text your zip code to 888-777 to be notified if prohibited road parking takes effect, or follow Public Works social media.