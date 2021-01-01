Columbia rang in the new year with a winter storm, leading to traffic and power outages Thursday night into Friday morning.
While no snow accumulated overnight, KOMU reported one-quarter to one-half inch of ice. As of Friday morning, the winter weather was expected to continue throughout the day.
The Boone County Joint Communications Twitter account reported eight car crashes between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday. No information about the severity of these crashes was immediately available Friday morning, but none were indicated to be fatal.
Columbia emergency crews blocked off I-70 Drive Southwest Friday morning, where an ambulance went off the roadway near the Silvey Street intersection, according to KMIZ. The ambulance was responding to a call at the top of the hill but couldn't make it all the way up due to road conditions.
Columbia Water and Light reported multiple power outages in Columbia.
An outage near the Columbia mall affecting around 1,300 people occurred from about 4:15-5:30 a.m. Friday, according to KOMU. The department also reported a cluster of outages in west-central Columbia, which affected at least 500 customers.
Fallen trees and power lines also affected travel, according to updates from Boone County Joint Communications.
Fallen power lines caused a closure on North Route V, between Sturgeon city limits and East Sturgeon Cemetery Road. Power lines also fell on College Park, north of Stadium Boulevard, partially obstructing the roadway.
Trees fell on South Route K and South Highway 163, blocking one lane of traffic at 5:45 a.m. At 6:15 a.m., Boone County Joint Communications reported another tree over the roadway at West Highway 124 and North Highway YY. In both cases, drivers were urged to take alternate routes.
A 23-person plow crew reported for work 7 a.m. Friday to continue responding to winter weather conditions, according to a news release from the City of Columbia. Crews focus primarily on major residential areas and heavily traveled streets, particularly those connected to schools and hospitals.
Icy conditions were expected to continue throughout the day Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain was expected before 3 p.m., followed by snow from 3-5 p.m. Freezing rain was likely to pick back up in the evening hours.
The National Weather Service advised people to avoid traveling if possible.