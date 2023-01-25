Gage Charleton checks the oil in a snow plow truck on Tuesday at Columbia Public Works Operations in Columbia.

Gage Charleton checks the oil in a snow plow truck on Tuesday at Columbia Public Works Operations in Columbia. Equipping trucks with plows and salt spreaders were a top priority for the city of Columbia, as well as cleaning out any trash and making sure the trucks were ready to go.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Snow Wednesday morning prompted school closures and road treatment, with a winter weather advisory set to end at noon.

Columbia Public Works snowplow crews completed a 12-hour shift at 7 a.m. and street crews on duty will respond as needed throughout the day. Significant road issues are not expected to follow, with pavement temperatures remaining above freezing Wednesday, according to a city of Columbia news release.

