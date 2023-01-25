Snow Wednesday morning prompted school closures and road treatment, with a winter weather advisory set to end at noon.
Columbia Public Works snowplow crews completed a 12-hour shift at 7 a.m. and street crews on duty will respond as needed throughout the day. Significant road issues are not expected to follow, with pavement temperatures remaining above freezing Wednesday, according to a city of Columbia news release.
Total snow accumulation for the daytime is less than half an inch, as of 9 a.m. according to the National Weather Service website. An additional inch of snow could accumulate throughout the day as light flurries continue.
However, multiple accidents occurred across Boone County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F had responded to 43 emergency calls since midnight as of 8 a.m., according to a tweet.
Boone County Fire Protection District asked residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to multiple vehicle crashes in a Facebook post around 8 a.m.
The Columbia Police Department also asked the public to report non-injury car crashes to 311 to keep emergency lines clear. Drivers are advised to reduce speeds, clear snow and ice from vehicle windows and wear a seat belt.
A potential refreeze could occur as temperatures drop below 32 degrees at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the news release. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday.
Many schools closed Wednesday due to weather, including Columbia Public Schools, Southern Boone School District, Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School and Columbia Independent School.
MU remained open while Columbia College closed. Stephens College shifted to remote operations. A full list of closures can be found at KOMU's website.