A winter storm warning was in effect for Thursday night into Friday morning in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
While Thursday was predicted to be mostly sunny, as of Thursday morning, the evening was expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation.
Snow and sleet were expected to become freezing rain early Friday morning.
The precipitation was predicted to become all rain after 10 a.m. Friday but still with a chance of snow before 7 p.m.
The high Friday was forecast to be about 35 degrees.