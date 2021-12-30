It's time to grab your heated blankets: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch with below-freezing temperatures for New Year's, from late Friday through the end of Saturday.
The cold weather predicted for this weekend comes after a period of above-average temperatures for the month. A 90% chance of wintry mix of snow and sleet is expected New Year's Day.
Friday will have a high of 60 degrees, but temperatures were expected to drop to a low of 27 in the evening, according to the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast. The high for Saturday was predicted to be 33 degrees, with a low of 5.
The cold weather was expected to last through Sunday, with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 13.
For people who are traveling for New Year's, the Missouri Department of Transportation and other agencies urged caution on the roads.
Postponing your plans until road conditions improve is the best way to ensure safer driving, according to MoDOT's tips for how to stay safe in inclement winter weather. MoDOT also advises drivers to always wear seatbelts and pay attention to any drivers struggling with road conditions.
If you start to feel uncomfortable driving, pull over and park in a safe spot.
MoDOT recommends keeping emergency items in your car, such as a flashlight, blankets, extra gloves, a first aid kit and a brightly colored cloth that can be used to signal for help.
If you become trapped in your car, stay in the car. Run the engine for 10 minutes every hour and make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow.