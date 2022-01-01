Winter weather moved into Columbia on the first day of the new year.
A winter storm watch was in place through the National Weather Service until 6 a.m. Sunday. As of noon Saturday, there was a fair amount of freezing rain in the Columbia area, said KOMU meteorologist Joseph Meyer.
A wintry mix turned to fog and mist in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Throughout the day, the chance of precipitation dropped from 100% to 60%, according the National Weather Service forecast. It predicted little accumulation of ice Saturday evening but a likely chance of snow.
Columbia Regional Airport reported several flights canceled Saturday, joining more than 2,500 flight cancellations across the country, according to tracking site FlightAware.
American Airlines canceled two Columbia flights to Dallas, as well as arrivals from Chicago and Dallas. United Airlines canceled flights both to and from Chicago.
Light snow was expected to continue overnight, though KOMU predicted it would weaken and move out of the area by morning.
Sunday was expected to bring colder temperatures, remaining in the single digits for most of the area with wind chills below zero, according to KOMU’s forecast. By Sunday afternoon, wind chills were expected to rise to single digits.
Conditions on major roads in Columbia worsened throughout the day Saturday, starting mostly clear in the afternoon and becoming covered or partly covered in ice, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map.
That included Interstate 70 and U.S. 63. Cars slid off both roads, according to tweets from Boone County Joint Communications.
Columbia Public Works crews began treating first and second priority roads as the temperature dropped Saturday morning, according to a Columbia Public Works tweet.
Meyer warned that conditions could change as the temperature drops throughout the afternoon into the evening.
KOMU advised against travel Saturday, saying if it’s necessary, use caution and common sense, drive slow and keep space between vehicles. Reduced visibility was expected later in the afternoon into the evening.
Warming centers are available in Columbia for people without access to shelter. The Wabash Station warming center, located at 126 N. Tenth St., will be open from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Daytime warming centers, which include the Activity and Recreation Center and Columbia Public Library, are available during normal business hours and include access to lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains.
KOMU warned of the potential for power outages in the area due to ice accumulation. There were no outages reported on the city of Columbia Public Outage Map Saturday afternoon or evening.