Upcoming winter weather ahead of the holiday weekend is expected to impact travel plans in Missouri.
Weather forecast
Columbia could see up to 3 to 4 inches of snow Thursday, said Daniel McDonald, KOMU 8 weather forecaster. Cold, windy conditions through Friday could cause additional issues for drivers, as the wind can pick up accumulated snow and create visibility issues.
It will feel close to 20 to 25 degrees below zero on Thursday, a range McDonald said Columbia has not seen since February 2021. However, this range usually only hits mid-Missouri every four to five years.
“It’s going to be the temperatures that come in during and immediately after the snow that are going to create those dangerous weather conditions,” McDonald said.
Travel impacts are expected across Missouri due to “building snow drifts, white-out conditions and snow-covered roadways,” KOMU reported. Travel is not advised, with wind gusts up to 50 mph Thursday, according to KOMU meteorologists.
Road safety
Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA, said roads will be the most dangerous Thursday and Friday.
“Our best piece of advice with the weather is to move your trip up or move your travel back to avoid traveling during that peak weather storm time,” Chabarria said.
AAA expects the busiest travel times this weekend to be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. If heading out of town is a must, Chabarria recommends leaving Saturday morning to avoid traffic congestion.
The most important thing is knowing what the road conditions are before you head out, said Ryan Pulley, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A map of road closures and delays can be found on the MoDOT website.
MoDOT classifies roads as Priority 1 or Priority 2 when plowing snow. Priority 1 routes include any interstates such as Interstate 70 and other higher volume roadways such as U.S. 63, Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.
Columbia Public Works also treats and clears off roads in the area. Richard Stone, engineering and operations manager, will have a plan for snow plowing routes by Wednesday morning, spokesperson John Ogan said.
Columbia Public Works placed salt brine on high priority roads, bridges and intersections Tuesday. Salt will be laid on roads tomorrow, Ogan said.
For those traveling, AAA recommends packing a winter emergency kit, including items such as a shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables and first-aid kit.
AAA also suggests checking tires, car batteries and windshield wipers to ensure they are safe for winter weather.