This year’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Market featured over 35 vendors selling everything from intricate jewelry and hand-knit hats to homemade baked goods and packaged snacks.
Organized by Curations573, the market aims to introduce special, homemade crafts to the community. Vendors are chosen through an application process to ensure high-quality and non-overlapping products.
In its second year, the daylong event at the Stony Creek Hotel drew in large crowds of eager holiday shoppers.
Denise Clark, owner of Curators573, runs seasonal markets to promote local businesses within the community.
“Our focus is to make sure that the local businesses and artists and artisans get ample recognition for all their hard work," Clark said. "They get to come in and enjoy themselves, meet a bunch of people in the community and sell their products."
Promise Treats was one of the vendors featured at the festival. Its specialty is homemade baked goods such as cake pops and cocoa bombs.
Alesia Young, founder and owner of Promise Treats, said she used the opportunity to meet different faces and introduce them to her business. This is Young's first time participating in the Winter Wonderland Holiday Market.
She enjoys seeing the smiley faces of people during the season of holidays, she said.
Around 10 years ago, Caysea Dachroeden used to work a booth at a similar market event, but this year she was just a customer dropping in to browse tables.
“It’s cheery, social and festive,” Dachroeden said. “I think the vendors are here so they can get the community to know who they are and make their sales and I think that people come because they want to be able to purchase from local individuals.”
Curations573 has plans for a similar show in the spring. More information and details can be found on their Facebook and Instagram @curations573.