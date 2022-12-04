This year’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Market featured over 35 vendors selling everything from intricate jewelry and hand-knit hats to homemade baked goods and packaged snacks.

Organized by Curations573, the market aims to introduce special, homemade crafts to the community. Vendors are chosen through an application process to ensure high-quality and non-overlapping products.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

