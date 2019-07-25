The Boone County Health Department responded to a complaint alleging that a Wise Guys Pizza employee was "poisoning cut tomatoes on the sandwich prep line with Simple Green all purpose cleaner" July 14.

A manager told the department that no sandwiches were made with the contaminated tomatoes and they were immediately thrown away, according to a July 17 Boone County Health Department report.

The employee was sent home and fired the next day, the report said. The employee did not deny spraying the tomatoes, the manager told the inspector. The Columbia Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, spokesman Jeff Pitts said in an email.

Simple Green was the degreaser used by Wise Guys, the report said. On the company's website, it says the cleaner is made out of a "safer, non-toxic formula."

