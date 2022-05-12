As a baby formula shortage continues across the country, Missouri is seeing a significant impact and officials are warning of unsafe feeding practices and unproven alternatives.
Supply chain issues during the pandemic had impacted availability of formula, but a February recall of products from Abbott Nutrition, which produces the baby formula brands Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, worsened the shortage.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden discussed the shortage with executives from Mead Johnson and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help, The Associated Press reported. He talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to formula, according to the White House.
The out-of-stock rate in Missouri reached 52% in late April, according to CBS News, which used data collected by Datasembly. The national out-of-stock rate is 43%.
In a news release, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommended parents feed babies over 6 months old more food and less formula and provided a nutritional guide. Babies over 12 months can be weaned off formula, in favor of water, milk and food.
The department discouraged unsafe practices such as watering down formula, starting cow’s milk before the age of 1 or making homemade formula.
In response to the shortage, Missouri’s WIC program approved substitutions to Similac brands. Participants can use their benefits for the approved temporary alternatives at stores using waivers until May 31.
Erin Harris, who supervises the WIC office in Columbia, confirmed the impact on WIC participants in Columbia.
Even with the change in benefits, the lack of availability has left many families without access to formula, Harris said. Supply is still very low, and many former Similac users have taken to buying other brands, further depleting stores’ stock.
The shortage has particularly impacted low-income families, as they may lack the time and income to find solutions. While higher income families could stock up on formula or travel to obtain it, others don’t have this ability.
Christopher Wilhelm, a pediatrician at MU Health Care, is seeing the impact on his patients. If someone is to come across a stocked store, “it would be better to go in there and buy six months’ worth of formula,” he said. “But people just don’t have that money. They can just go one can at a time.”
Stores have started limiting the number of cans of formula a customer can buy at a time. Walmart limits the number to five per child for each customer per day. Target, Walgreens and CVS have also imposed limits on the quantities a customer can purchase.
The inconsistency in supply of different brands further complicates the issue. Wilhelm advised against switching brands based on what’s available.
“When you’ve switched formulas too much, it can start to cause diarrhea in children,” he said. “Some people say, ‘Well, big deal!’ but the problem is that infants and babies are very prone to dehydration when they get diarrhea. The dehydration turns into a serious matter.”
Additionally, some infants may have intolerances or allergies that render them unable to ingest certain formulas, even if those formulas are the only ones available. This gives some families even fewer options.
If switching brands is necessary, DHSS recommended talking to a pediatrician about how to switch formulas safely. A pediatrician may also be able to provide samples to tide infants over for a few days.
The desperation caused by the shortage has brought up potentially dangerous solutions.
“Some people have tried to make their own (formula), which is not a good option at all,” Wilhelm said. “All formulas made are regulated by the FDA to make sure there’s the correct amount of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins that an infant needs.”
The department also urged parents not to use cow’s milk, or other substitutes for children under 1-year-old. Not only do these milks have incorrect nutrients, it “may put him or her at risk for intestinal bleeding,” according to the release. The protein and mineral content in these milks can also overwhelm an infant’s kidneys.
Watering down formula to make it last longer is also dangerous.
“Basically, you’re cutting the nutrition in half,” said Wilhelm. “The child is just getting half the calories, right?” Because formula is specifically made to provide adequate nutrition to infants, only getting half of a serving doesn’t nourish them enough, he said.
Another recommendation is careful research of nearby stores’ stock. Regularly calling and visiting multiple stores increases likelihood of finding formula.
According to The Associated Press, the FDA is still working with Abbott Nutrition to resolve issues with the Sturgis, Michigan, plant's processes and procedures. The company has said once it is authorized to reopen the plant, it would take six to eight weeks to get the product to stores. The company said it would start with production of the specialized formulas before beginning production of Similac and other formulas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.