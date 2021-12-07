What we can't tell you

Missourian reporters do their best to get answers to the most important questions in any story. But sometimes key sources won’t talk.

When those people are public officials or others in positions of authority or power, we think you deserve to know that we tried. So, when they don’t return calls or emails, or offer only prepared statements or won't comment at all, we’ve decided to let you know what we had hoped they’d tell you.

Who: Columbia City Council members

Response: "No comment"

What We Can't Tell You:

What is the timeline for selecting a new city manager?

How many candidates have applied?

When will the number of candidates be reduced to finalists and how many will there be?

When will names of finalists be made public?

When will the public and press have an opportunity to speak with the finalists?

Why can't council provide details about the city manager search?