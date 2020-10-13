Elections, policing and running the county were the main topics of a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored conversation Tuesday.
County Clerk Brianna Lennon, Sheriff Dwayne Carey and Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill talked to chamber members over Zoom about what their departments are working on.
The election is just three weeks away, Lennon reminded the Zoom attendees, and her office is occupied with getting ready.
But her office has had some practice. Boone County has held two elections since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have tried to perfect our preparations through those elections,” Lennon said, referencing precautions that have been taken in response to COVID-19.
Election laws have changed this year, and voters have more options.
People who vote in person will see election judges wearing masks behind plexiglass barriers. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer and enough pens for voters to take with them when they leave, eliminating the need to sanitize them. The voting booths will be cleaned between uses.
The deadline for requesting mail-in ballots is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Lennon said there have been 16,000 requests for absentee ballots so far. This compares to 6,200 requests for absentee ballots in 2016.
As for all of the misinformation and disinformation circulating about the election, Lennon had simple advice: “If you have an elections question, always just go to your county clerk’s office.”
Lennon emphasized that county election officials operate independently; what is true in Boone may not apply to nearby counties and vice versa.
“It means we can adapt to what our communities need,” Lennon said.
Serving the community emerged as a theme in a later conversation between Carey and Atwill.
Atwill commended Carey for achieving two national accreditations for both policing and incarceration in Boone County. The county is fortunate to have “a sheriff who is interested in having the highest certification,” he said.
“We have people in this community who will complain about law enforcement no matter what,” Atwill went on. Carey, Atwill said, has been able to work through issues the community raises that are often “perceived and not real.”
Carey echoed that idea later in the conversation.
“Don’t allow the national narrative of police brutality and those types of things to come into our community,” Carey said.
In the coming year, Carey said he plans to prioritize working with children and teenagers. Nationally, people want to get law enforcement out of schools, Carey said, but he wants to go in the opposite direction and increase police presence.
“I’m just big into the youth,” Carey said, citing the department’s mid-Missouri cyber crimes unit and educational programming. “The more we in law enforcement can have direct contact with them, the better we’re going to be.”