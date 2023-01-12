A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday.

Adams was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.

