A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday.
Adams was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
Adams refused to appear in court Thursday and 13th Circuit Court Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams moved the hearing to Friday.
Adams faces four charges: murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Police said Adams told them she stabbed the man and said he had assaulted her. The remains have not been officially identified according to a police news release Wednesday.
Williams announced that her arraignment will be passed to Judge Kevin Crane at 1 p.m. Friday.
The investigation began after the MU student's mother called for a welfare check.