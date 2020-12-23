A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a man with a knife.
SheyAnne Nichols was arrested after police arrived to the 100 block of West Broadway, responding to reports of stabbing around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the probable cause statement, Nichols told police the victim was threatening her from outside the residence before the incident. She then exited and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
The victim was found shirtless, his torso covered in blood from the wound to the upper left side of his chest.
Nichols was charged with second-degree assault and and armed criminal action.
Her bond was set at $50,000.