A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a man with a knife.

SheyAnne Nichols was arrested after police arrived to the 100 block of West Broadway, responding to reports of stabbing around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement, Nichols told police the victim was threatening her from outside the residence before the incident. She then exited and stabbed him with a kitchen knife. 

The victim was found shirtless, his torso covered in blood from the wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Nichols was charged with second-degree assault and and armed criminal action.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

