A woman sweeping leaves off her patio Wednesday afternoon on West Worley Street was assaulted by a man passing by, according to Columbia police.
She told police officers who responded to the incident that a man she didn't know approached her around 4 p.m, according to Police Department release.
The man grabbed her and pushed her inside the house through the back door and then began to punch her, she said.
He spoke a few words before he pushed her, she said, but she is not a native English speaker. She talked to police through an interpreter.
She said she was knocked to the floor after she started to scream and was unconscious for a period of time. Once she regained consciousness, her door was closed and no one else was inside.
Police said she declined medical attention from emergency responders.
The suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, a black stocking cap, a black face mask and gloves with a silver or gold stripe. He was reported to be about 6 feet tall.
Columbia police are continuing to investigate.