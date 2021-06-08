Columbia police arrested a woman accused of hitting a man with her car after breaking into his vehicle in the Columbia Mall parking lot Sunday morning.
Lacee Adams, 25, was sitting in the victim's car when he walked out of J.C. Penney, according to the probable cause statement. After the victim confronted her, Adams is accused of having followed him in her truck and eventually hitting him on his right side.
Columbia Police Officer Nathaniel Scott said he used the mall's security footage to identify Adams.
The footage showed Adams breaking into the victim's car before running back to her truck, according to the probable cause statement.
Adams was charged with first-degree assault, property damage in the second degree, stealing and leaving the scene of the accident.
In November 2020, she was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.