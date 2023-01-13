A Columbia woman charged with homicide pleaded not guilty and waived formal arraignment Friday.
Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Adams, represented by attorney Jeff Hilbrenner, appeared via video conference monitored by officers. She had refused to leave her cell for a hearing Thursday.
Adams was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent MUPD police to a north Columbia home where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
In a probable cause statement, police reported Adams told them she stabbed the man and said that he had assaulted her. The remains of the victim have not been identified as of Friday.
On Friday, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane set a bond hearing for Tuesday at 1 p.m. along with a preliminary hearing set Feb. 16. at 9 a.m. Hilbrenner made sure that a bond investigation was ordered.
