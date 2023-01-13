A Columbia woman charged with homicide pleaded not guilty and waived formal arraignment Friday.

Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you