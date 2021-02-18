Maya Leah Nicole Wootton, 33, died from injuries due to a gunshot wound Thursday, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
{span}Her mother, Tammy Hickman, said in a Facebook post that she died at 3:27 a.m.{/span}
Columbia Police found Wootton with life-threatening injuries Monday inside a residence in the 200 block of Orchard Court during a wellness check.
Lucas Gordon Harper, 34, and Elizabeth Emily Dye, 25, were arrested and held at the Boone County Jail on Thursday evening. There is a $5,000 bail posted for Harper, and no bond posted for Dye.
The investigation was changed from an assault investigation to a homicide investigation after Wootton’s death, according to Lt. Matt Stephens in the news release.
Columbia Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.