An adult woman was injured with a gunshot wound in a shooting early Tuesday morning in north Columbia, according to a news release from Columbia police.
Around 3 a.m., Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of Doris Drive.
Upon arrival, officers located the injured woman who received treatment at the scene and declined transportation for care by emergency medical services.
Police also found evidence of damage to the residence consistent with gunfire.
According to the release, no information on the suspect is currently available and the investigation is ongoing.
Columbia police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.