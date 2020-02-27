Columbia police responded to a robbery at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the Sam's Club parking lot at 101 Conley Road. 

According to a news release, a man grabbed a woman's purse and ran toward U.S. 63. The officer who first responded to the call saw the suspect crossing U.S. 63 eastbound. 

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a green camouflage beanie and a dark green sweater with brown khaki pants, is described as being in his 40s with a brown beard and a scar on his eyebrow. 

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

