A man pushed a woman out of her car in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Paris Road on Monday afternoon, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
The woman suffered minor injuries. She said the suspect drove away in her vehicle.
Columbia police were dispatched to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Officers found the suspect and the stolen vehicle at a residence in the 2400 block of Springdale Drive about an hour later, according to the release.
Officers arrested a suspect, Saroeun Mark Sorm, 35, of Columbia on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree property damage. Additional charges were possible.
He was being held on $1,000 bond in the Boone County Jail. Bond had not been set on the robbery charge.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.