Bridge repairs begin Monday on westbound I-70 over Perche Creek, west of Columbia.
The project, expected to last until December, includes improvements to both the substructure and the bridge deck in both directions, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Single lane closures can be expected by motorists during the work period. Barrier walls will be placed during deck work, reducing each bridge to one lane for a five-day period, according to the release. Work on the eastbound bridge will follow completion of work on westbound lanes.
During work on eastbound lanes, the on-ramp from the Midway/Route UU interchange onto eastbound I-70 will be closed, MoDOT said. Midway/Route UU traffic will be detoured to the Route O/J interchange to access eastbound I-70 during this time, the release said.
For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.