Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.