The overview map of the scheduled traffic route at the intersection of Mexico Gravel Road and Ballenger Lane

 Courtesy of the Department of Public Works

Paving, mill and overlay work will cause delays on Ballenger Lane beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will work on paving the roundabout at Ballenger Lane and Mexico Gravel Road. Mill and overlay work will continue from the roundabout to "just north of Ria Street," according to a news release by Columbia Public Works. .

Ballenger Lane will be closed down to one lane and drivers should keep an eye out for flaggers directing traffic. The work is set to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to be cautious when in the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. 

The construction is part of a $2.2 million project between the City of Columbia and Capital Paving to improve Ballenger Lane.  The project includes a 6-foot shoulder on both sides of the road, a new asphalt layover, and storm weather improvements. 

The project began May 2 and is expected to be complete at the end of the summer. 

Supervising editor is Marcelle Peters.

  • I am a graduate student at the University of Missouri. I graduated from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio in 2019 with a BA in Digital Media Journalism. I was a swimmer for 13 years, and I love music and writing.

