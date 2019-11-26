Just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel, work has been completed on two U.S. 63 bridges between Columbia and Jefferson City.
Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation completed their work on the northbound bridge over Turkey Creek and the southbound bridge over Gans Creek on Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a press release.
The two bridges have been under construction with one lane closed to traffic since October.
The work was part of a larger project designed to rehabilitate and extend the life of seven bridges in Boone and Callaway Counties along Route 63. Six of the bridge projects are complete. The last of the bridge rehabilitation locations — the southbound bridge over Cedar Creek — is scheduled to begin in early spring, MoDOT said in the release.
