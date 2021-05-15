After more than a decade of planning, work is set to begin on the long-awaited extension of Discovery Parkway that will create a new major thoroughfare in southeast Columbia.
Construction is set to begin this spring and will connect Gans Road to the intersection of New Haven and Rolling Hills roads. The parkway now stretches less than a mile from Highway 63 to Gans Road. The extension will go north of the highway and past MU’s South Farm Research Center.
The connector "basically completes a link that's missing between two major freeway interchanges,'' Community Development Director Tim Teddy said. "For our residents in Old Hawthorne, The Vineyards, The Brooks, which are some of the larger Columbia neighborhoods in that Rolling Hills Road area, it'll make it a fairly direct route for them to get to Jefferson city via Rolling Hills and Discovery Parkway."
While the project has been in the works since the early 2000s, the original designs were not complete until 2010 and funding was not approved until 2015. Despite the long wait, city officials are optimistic about the advantages the road will create in the area.
"The Discovery Parkway will help connect neighborhoods to the north and to the east-west in south Columbia," Mayor Brian Treece said. "The economic development opportunities for that corridor are important for companies that want to utilize the airport."
Future capital improvement plans include improvements to the intersection of Rolling Hills and New Haven roads.
"We're actually tying into the south end of that intersection. So we aren't tying into the intersection itself, but south of it and we're kind of reconfiguring Rolling Hills Road in that area," project manager Allison Anderson said.
The $6.8 million project, which is funded by the city's capital improvement sales tax as well as additional cost share through the Missouri Department of Transportation and the federal government, is being built in an effort to improve transportation routes and ease traffic congestion around Highway 63. Anderson said it will provide an alternate connection to Interstate 70.
The extended parkway will also provide lanes and sidewalks for bicyclists and pedestrians, Teddy said.
MU granted land to the city to build the street, which will facilitate the South Farm Research Center's expansion. Discovery Ridge also will have new opportunities for growth.
City officials expect the extension to be done within a year.