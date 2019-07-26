Columbia must pay its employees more to combat a wave of turnovers and an inability to attract applicants for jobs, City Manager John Glascock said during his presentation of a draft budget for fiscal year 2020 Friday morning.
Glascock's budget, a 712-page document, focuses on employee wages and public safety, and it calls for new sources of revenue in the future if residents don't want to see drastic cuts in services.
Glascock's budget anticipates $455.6 million in revenue, an increase of 4.3% over the current year. He's predicting a 1.75% drop in sales tax revenue, which would equal $813,205. The general fund, which covers day-to-day operations of city government, will see sales tax revenue decline by $400,000. Overall, general fund revenue should be $88.2 million, up 4.1% from fiscal 2019.
Property tax revenue is expected to be $9.1 million, up $514,758 from the current year.
The budget reflects total spending of $485 million, which is a 0.2% decline from this year. Glascock the city will have to pull money from its reserves to balance revenue and spending.
Boosting the payroll
While Glascock said Columbia's unemployment rate, at 2.3%, is at an "all-time low," the city still struggles with climbing vacancy rates and turnover, which has increased nearly 70% in the past 10 years. He attributed that to the city's non-competitive wages.
In a June 10 budget work session with the Columbia City Council, Human Resources Director Margrace Buckler said the city by May 15 had already had 101 positions turn over since the fiscal year began Oct. 1.
As it stands, the city has 31 vacancies for equipment operators with commercial driver's licenses and 10 for refuse collectors. Glascock hopes to address that with raises. Equipment operators would be paid $16.50 per hour. Refuse collectors would be paid $17 per hour, or $18.70 if they have senior employee status. The council last year agreed to pay refuse collectors a minimum of $15 per hour.
Council members at the June work session made employee compensation a budget priority. Glascock said Friday that the city has "never followed (the employee pay) philosophy due to budget restraints."
One central tenet of the pay philosophy is that workers should be at the midpoint of their positions' salary range by the time they have five years of experience in the job.
Fiscal 2020 "is a year to reset the pay scale," Glascock said.
The proposed budget recommends:
- An incremental move to midpoint based on years in the position.
- A one-time classification adjustment addressing pay compression for workers with more than five years as of May 1, 2019. Employees with six years on the job, for example, would get a 0.5% increase, while employees with seven and eight years of experience would get 1% and 1.5% raises, respectively.
- Across-the-board increases of 0.5%.
- Sick leave buy-back payments for workers represented by the Columbia Police Officers' Association would be cut from 50% to 25%.
- Supervisor raises to ensure they earn at least 1% more than the highest-paid employee they oversee.
- A 50-cent-per-hour raise for designated positions in the Street Division.
The Police and Fire departments account for 69% of all general fund spending in the budget proposal. About $44 million would go toward public safety. That includes $1.1 million in additional payroll expenses for each department. The budget includes no additional police officers or firefighters, however.
Glascock said the city will have to dip into its reserves to cover the cost of the public safety pay plans.
The budget does include money for a custodian and two community service aides who will work at the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. Construction on that building will begin in the fall.
Dale Roberts, executive director of the Columbia Police Officers Association, called the pay increases for officers is a "good start."
"We still need additional officers, and the budget doesn’t supply for that," Roberts said. "It’s a hardship for the officers, for the department and for the community. The standard is there should be 2.5 officers for every 1,000 residents in the community, and Columbia only has about 1.3 to 1.4 per every 1,000."
Roberts estimated Columbia would need "about 128" officers overnight" to reach the standard. He acknowledged that's unrealistic but said "everyone has agreed the department desperately needs more officers."
"The current interim chief has told the council that he really needs at least 28 additional officers to fully implement community policing," Roberts said. "No matter how you look at it, we’re way behind."
Impact on residents
The budget's direct impact on residents' pocketbooks would be fairly minimal. The budget reflects a 3% increase in water rates, which would cost the average household about 40 cents per month. Glascock said that's only an estimate because it remains to be seen how higher rates implemented for summer use this year will play out.
Residents will also see a 20% percent increase in monthly stormwater bills that will cost the average household 42 cents per month.
Fleets, streets and cuts
Glascock would spend $1.2 million to replace some vehicles in the city's fleet, which he said has been deferred for the past four years, and the budget proposes keeping annual street maintenance spending at $2.7 million, even though streets are a high priority among residents.
The budget does require several cuts to free up money for the higher wages. Glascock proposed cutting the Career Awareness Related Experience program by 22%. He would eliminate the CARE Gallery Program, reduce the number of youths the CARE serves by 56 and cut 5.5 job coach positions.
Glascock has already eliminated a deputy city manager position and is proposing eliminating several jobs that are vacant.
Seeking new money
Although none are included in his budget, Glascock said the community has to talk about where it might be able to find new sources of revenue. Ideas in his budget statement included:
- A use tax on online purchases.
- A municipal gas tax to pay for police services and street work.
- A sales or property tax increase for public safety.
- A property tax dedicated to the Fire Department.
- A fire flow tax that would be determined based on the square footage of buildings.
Glascock noted that any of those would be subject to voter approval.
"If residents do not favor any increases, then cuts on the expense side (which will affect City employees and services to residents) will be needed in General Fund departments," his budget message said. "This will include Police and Fire personnel."
The public will have a chance to offer feedback on the budget, which is subject to City Council approval, at three hearings to be held during regular council meetings on Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. The council usually votes on the budget at its second September meeting.
