Boone County Resource Management will hold a workshop to discuss soil health and land management for the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed on Dec. 14.
According to a news release, the workshop will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics including "cover crops, wildlife food plot management, pest control, conservation easements, soil diversity and more."
The Greater Bonne Femme Watershed is located within Boone County and stretches from south Columbia, through Pierpont to the northern Ashland area. This 93-square-mile swath of land is home to a system of creeks and streams that act as a drain for the area.
According to the news release, "this watershed holds a variety of unique natural resources that support many farming, wildlife and recreational activities."
The workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Regional Conservation Office located at 3500 Gans Road. A free lunch will be provided to those who RSVP by Dec. 10. Those interested in attending can register by calling (573) 886-4330 or email stormwater@boonecountymo.org.