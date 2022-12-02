Team USA is going to the round of 16 in the World Cup and the city of Columbia is right on board. Several establishments around town will be hosting watch parties as the national team takes on the Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Blue Note will be hosting a free watch party Saturday morning. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the venue is located at 17 N. Ninth St.

