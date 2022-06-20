A celebration for World Refugee Day will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cosmo Park, hosted by Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) and the City of Refuge.
World Refugee Day is an internationally recognized day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees globally. World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20, but according to a news release from CCCNMO, the celebration is being held Saturday to involve as many community members as possible.
According to the release, the event will have cultural music and performances, community partner resource booths, catered food and food trucks.
There will also be activities and games for families, including face-painting, bounce houses and a soccer tournament, according to the release.
“This celebration is a significant event for our community because it raises awareness of refugees, who have been part of our community for decades, shifting the narrative and breaking down barriers to become a visual representation of a community interwoven,” said Lacy Stroessner, community sponsorship coordinator for CCCNMO, in a news release on the CCCNMO website.