World War II veteran beats COVID-19, celebrates 96th birthday

“I’ve seen a lot happen in 96 years,” said John Baynes, an infantryman in the Pacific theater in World War II and a master of understatement.
Baynes had not yet graduated from high school when he was “claimed by Uncle Sam” on his 18th birthday, Feb. 4, 1943. Recently, he celebrated (with cupcakes) another birthday — socially distanced — and his survival after a bout of COVID-19.
Baynes is one of an estimated 6,410 World War II veterans who live in Missouri. Truman Veterans’ Hospital provides care for 352 veterans who served during World War II. Of that number, 46 reside in Boone County, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, spokesman for the veterans hospital.
According to the National World War II Museum, there were 325,574 living U.S. veterans of the war in 2020. The number is dwindling from day to day.
“I can relate a lot, if you want to hear it,” Baynes said at his home at The Bluffs with his daughter and a favorite nurse sitting in to listen.
Uncle Sam left him just enough time to marry his sweetheart, Louise, in a classic love story trope: “I went to school with her brother,” Baynes recalled.
After the wedding, he didn’t see her for two years.
Those two years took Baynes to New Zealand, the island of New Caledonia and the Philippines. While trying to get supplies, Baynes was selected as part of a squad ordered to locate the enemy so the U.S. artillery could “zero in on them.”
But the squad was discovered.
“They started dropping bombs on us,” Baynes recalled with a chuckle. “I jumped in my foxhole and went backwards. And the blast hit the top of the tree.”
His left thigh was injured in the bombing, down to the knee. Getting him out of dangerous territory was not an easy matter, either. Baynes recalled in detail how he had to wait for rescue up in the mountains. The pouring seasonal rains in the Philippines didn’t help.
“You have seen hard rains here in Columbia, but you can’t imagine what it was like,” he said.
Finally, the trucks arrived, and the injured soldier was taken down to the nearest bridge. There, under the light of a lantern, surgery was performed.
“(The surgeon) was in mud ankle deep while doing surgery,” Baynes said.
The left leg bothers him to this day.
“He told me his knee swelled as big as his body,” Baynes’ daughter, Janet Robison, said. Robison, or Nosy Rosie, as Baynes still calls her, has kept the records of her father’s military deeds.
A notice in a yellow paper file confirms that Mr. John W. Baynes was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Purple Heart, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. All of these are framed and hung on a wall in her house in Columbia — the house Baynes built when he relocated to Columbia with his family.
Back in 1945, with his infected leg healing, Baynes looked forward to the end of the war. But the battle was not over for him. While in the hospital, he fell ill with malaria.
“I had a mosquito (net) all around me, and I was lying on my back for 63 days.”
That kind of stillness, his daughter confirmed with a laugh, is not in his nature. Baynes lost all his hair, and it never grew back after the illness.
Yet he healed and felt that the war had to end soon. Soldiers were on the front line without relief. His squadron had gone from 12 to three men — some were injured, but most had been killed.
“Who wasn’t (nervous) at that time?” he said almost casually. “Everything was happening so fast, and World War II was won by a bunch of farm boys and a few city boys.”
Finally, the farm and city boys got to go home.
“It was great for me, I don’t know how it was for them,” Baynes said of his reunion with family, and especially with his wife, Louise.
Baynes and his wife found a new home in Hayti, Missouri, before relocating to St. Louis and then finally to Columbia. Louise was a loving stay-at-home mom, while Baynes made stoves and later opened a small tax business.
He kept in touch with his Army friends, going to reunions as long as his health permitted it.
He can list the names of his friends in the 25th Division of the Infantry, correcting his daughter when she doesn’t get the name of his division quite right.
“They are all gone now,” he said.
But there was a time when they took turns sleeping, helping each other through the exhaustion of battle and carrying the weight of extra rifles when a buddy needed it.
“They are all gone now,” Baynes said again and again. Sometimes, his memory fails him. But stories of war and family are still fresh.
He remembers how small Nosy Rosie was when she was born. Together, father and daughter described the rest of the family: Louise, who always spoke her mind, and Johnny, the youngest and the ultimate prankster.
Johnny died 10 years ago. Baynes was married to Louise for 45 years until her death from a heart condition in 1988.
Three years ago, Baynes had to relocate to The Bluffs. One of 12 children, he still has a sister, 84, in Florida. And he is still part of his extended family. In fact, he learned about the arrival of his great-great-grandson, Kade, during an interview for this story. A picture of the baby will soon hang in his bedroom.
Family visits were just restored at the assisted living facility, and Robison said she was looking forward to going to her father’s room and organizing it for him.
Baynes won another big battle — with COVID-19. The Bluffs would not say when exactly he was ill, but he recovered completely.
Now, he has had two doses of the vaccine and is looking forward to his 100th birthday. His family, as well as his “adopted family” at the Bluffs, will be there for him.
About the Reporter:
Irina Matchavariani’s late grandfather, Ioseb Matchavariani, served as a military surgeon in the Soviet Army. Drafted in Tbilsi, the capital of Georgia, when he was 20 years old, he was sent to the front line in Stalingrad (Volgograd). From there, he made it all the way to Berlin in May 1945 and returned home.
“I will never know what he went through — no photos from the front and no faded medals of honor for the capture of Berlin could tell me what it was like to be part of a world war,” Irina Matchavariani said.
That’s why Irina, a Fulbright scholar and graduate student in the School of Journalism, wanted to do this story about John Baynes — to feel closer to the grandfather she knows only from photographs and family stories.
“All through the interview I kept telling myself not to tear up. A reporter does not tear up, after all. But I admit, I failed several times.”
— Katherine Reed