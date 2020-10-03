At Ed McComb’s 96th birthday party, his great-grandkids all chanted, “Four more years! Four more years!”, emphasizing that he would soon be 100.
His great-grandchildren were granted their wish this year when he celebrated his 100th birthday with a drive-by parade.
“I didn’t even know they were doing this,” said World War II veteran McComb.
Several people rode past McComb’s home, which he shares with his daughter Nancy McKinney and her husband, on Saturday, honking in celebration of this milestone.
“It’s the biggest thing I’ve had since I was in high school. My mother had a birthday party for me and had all my classmates there,” McComb shared.
He was born Oct. 2, 1920, in Huntertown, Indiana. He spent a great portion of his life in Lawrence, Michigan, where he graduated from high school and would later raise his own family with his late wife, Carrie Mills. McComb also served in the Army from 1942 to 1946.
McComb’s son, Bruce McComb, shared that their family never thought they would be having a drive-by party when thinking about this milestone prior to the pandemic.
“We thought we would have a big party and have a lot of people over, relatives and everything,” he said.
Despite the change in plans, Jim Hillbrick, a friend of Ed McComb’s through the Community United Methodist Church, was determined to make this birthday one to remember.
Hillbrick contacted veterans groups and made sure everything was in place for Ed McComb’s drive-by celebration.
Once the parade started at 4 p.m., the Columbia Police Department led a group of cars from Beulah Ralph Elementary School and into McComb’s neighborhood. Representatives from the Patriot Guard Riders, the Columbia Fire Department and Veterans of Foreign Wars also stopped by to celebrate McComb.
Many friendly faces passed by in their vehicles, singing or playing “Happy Birthday” for the occasion. McComb and his family waved at the paradegoers passing by, smiling beside the red, white and blue birthday sign that was in the front-yard.
Ed McComb said his favorite part of these 100 years was meeting his wife, whom he was with for 69 years, and then having their two children. When asked what he thinks is the secret to being 100, he laughed, saying, “I have no idea.”