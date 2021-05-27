Rebecca Ray is excited about the changes coming to Worley Street Park but frustrated that the new playgrounds there have been surrounded for days by yellow caution tape and orange mesh fencing that prevent her two children from using them.
On Tuesday afternoon, city parks Planner Janet Godon, who has been overseeing improvements to the park, paid a visit to put some of the tape and fencing back in place. The idea is to keep children safe from injuries at the playground designed for children ages 5 to 12, where mulch that prevents injuries from falls has yet to be spread.
The precautions also are in place around the playground for younger children even though the mulch has been spread. Godon said the Parks and Recreation Department keeps it that way because children who use one playground will want to use the other.
The park has been closed since the beginning of April, and Godon says it should be open next week. Ray is looking forward to that, but she thinks the improvements have taken too long.
The 1.4-acre neighborhood park is part of the Capital Improvement Program to make enhancements and additions to existing parks. The city is spending $75,000 on the park, and improvements include:
- Two new and up-to-date playgrounds
- A new water fountain
- A new 4-by-6-foot shadow box fence to replace the 8-foot wooden fence.
- New stripes on the basketball court.
- New benches.
One of the playground changes is to replace metal slides with plastic ones. The metal slides limited when children could use them because they were directly under the sun and would become extremely hot.
The city also is replacing the concrete brick retaining walls because kids would pick them up and throw them.
"Our new standard now for playground designs is to pour concrete curb and then to use the larger rosetta stone," Godon said. The stones "serve as benches, as well as the kids can't pick them up."
Godon said several factors delayed the re-opening of the park. Rain was a big one, because construction crews can't work in the mud.
"You know, a lot of things go on when we are trying to install and update our parks," Godon said.
Godon said a crew should be at the park next week to install a new swing set and climbing feature and to spread the mulch. Once that's done, the park will reopen to the public.