Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and UM System President Mun Choi joined one another in placing a wreath woven with white flowers in Jesse Hall on Sunday to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Around 30 people participated in the ceremony which was held by both the city and MU.
"We're here today to remember the lives of those lost on September 11th, but let us also remember the strength that we felt, that we witnessed, as we all came together," Buffaloe said. "That sense of togetherness is what is bringing us here today as we remember a day that each of us, and our world, will never forget."
The attacks in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killed nearly 3,000 people.
The service included a performance by Pipes & Drums of the Boone Country Fire Protection District, a procession and presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards.
During his remarks, Choi paid tribute to Jack Punches who died at the Pentagon during the attack.
"Captain Punches was from Tower Hill, Illinois, and he graduated in 1973 with a degree in civil engineering from Mizzou," Choi said. "He was also commissioned in our Naval ROTC program. Over his career, he accumulated more than 7,000 flight hours and 50 carrier landings."
Missouri Task Force 1, which is based in Boone County, aided in the search and rescue at the World Trade Center after the attack, Choi noted.
"That really brought it home to us that when something like this happens, we respond, regardless of where it happens in our nation," Buffaloe said. "I'm comforted by remembering that in those days, and weeks, and months and years that followed the tragedy, people came together and our country saw support from around the world."